Mostly sunny for Easter Sunday
There’s not a whole lot happening today.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Tomorrow will be warmer, and Tuesday will still be even warmer.
Daytime highs will approach and reach 90° during that timeframe.
On Wednesday, our next front arrives, bringing our next chance for rain and a cool down.
