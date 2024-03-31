Mostly sunny for Easter Sunday

There’s not a whole lot happening today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tomorrow will be warmer, and Tuesday will still be even warmer.

Daytime highs will approach and reach 90° during that timeframe.

On Wednesday, our next front arrives, bringing our next chance for rain and a cool down.

