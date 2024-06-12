Mostly Republicans voting in upcoming primary; one Democrat race

Jun. 12—Rogers County voters will go to the polls Tuesday if they have not already taken advantage of early voting opportunities Thursday-Saturday at two county Election Board-sanctioned ites.

Most of those casting ballots will be Republicans.

In fact, Republicans will decide the County Clerk race, as no Democrat candidate filed. On the ballot are Jeanne M. Heidlage, the incumbent, and Kathy McLaughlin.

According to the description posted on the Rogers County website, the county clerk is the principal record keeper for the county and preserves all legal instruments filed by private citizens and public officials within the County Clerk's office. The clerk maintains an accurate and current record of legal instruments including deeds; mortgages; plat maps; oil, gas, and mineral leases; liens; and military discharge papers, plus numerous miscellaneous documents.

Due to Oklahoma's closed primary system, the only race Democrats will vote a ballot is for Congressional District 1 representative. The winner of this race will challenge the winner of the Republican primary for District 1.

Runoff ballots include those listed.

District 1 U.S. Representative: — Democrat candidates are Evelyn L. Rogers or Dennis Baker. — Republican candidates are incumbent Kevin Hern or Paul Royse.

State Corporation Commissioner: — Republican candidates are Russell Ray or Justin Hornback or J. Brian Bingman.

State Representative District 23: — Derrick R. Hildebrant or Connor Whitham.

State Senator District 1: — Houston Brittain or Micheal Bergstorm.

State Senator District 3: — Julie McIntosh or Blake Cowboy Stephens or Patrick Sampson.

State Senator District 29: — Wendi Stearman or Julie Daniels.

On Tuesday, June 18, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early walk-in voters need to go to the County Election Board on First Street in Claremore, or Central Baptist Church, 9001 N. 145th East Ave. in Owasso.

Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at both locations. Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody reminds voters that early balloting is not available at polling locations.