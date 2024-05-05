Mostly cloudy tonight, severe storms Monday afternoon and evening

What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy tonight

Severe storms Monday

Quiet pattern

Tonight, we still hang on to cloud cover especially around I-70 and south. Northern counties will have less cloud cover. Temperatures drop down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

The chance for severe weather returns on Monday afternoon and evening as a strong storm system approaches. Storms look to form a line in Central Kansas in the early afternoon and move east into Northeast Kansas by the middle to late afternoon.

Monday is certainly a day to be weather aware. All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms. Things quiet down after this storm system moves out. We will have plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the rest of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

