Mostly cloudy skies for Mother’s Day; stray showers possible

It will be a much more quiet day for Mom, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A stray shower could develop around midday on the back side of low pressure, but any rain would be brief and very late in the day. We should see clearing skies later in the afternoon, allowing the highs to reach the mid-60s.

Clear skies make for another comfortable night, with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be much warmer as a southwest flow takes over, which will get us back in the upper 70s. The next front gets closer to us on Tuesday, bringing showers by the afternoon.

Low pressure will be slow to move out, so rain will likely linger into Wednesday before we enjoy nicer weather by Thursday.

