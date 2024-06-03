Dense Fog Advisory for entire region this morning; Cranking up the heat this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire region until 11 a.m. this morning. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Areas of fog tonight

Briefly cranking up the heat

Best chance for storms Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows falling to the low 60s overnight. Watch out for areas of dense fog forming late tonight into early Monday morning.

Sunday WX

MONDAY: Areas of fog early, then becoming mostly sunny.

It should be a dry day, but you can’t rule out a stray shower bubbling up during the heat of the day. Hot with high temperatures rebounding to the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Chances for showers and storms returning, especially in the afternoon and evening. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Wettest day of the week with showers and storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: A few lingering showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and breezy.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Again a stray shower or storm is possible. Highs close to 80 degrees.

