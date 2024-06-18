Most Wisconsinites set their AC thermostat to this temperature. Do you agree?

The results are in. A recent poll asked what temperature they set their air conditioner to during the summer months. As temperatures reach highest recorded levels of 2024 this week, keeping homes cool is a priority for many.

The poll asked Wisconsinites what temperature they keep their homes at. There were over 1,200 responses in just 24 hours, as residents shared their temperature preferences and tips for keeping their homes cool.

Here are our findings on how Wisconsin locals use air conditioning-both a useful summer appliance and topic of debate.

At what temperature do most people set their AC in Milwaukee?

Most Wisconsinites like to keep their AC between 73 and 75 degrees, according to poll results. 457 responses, or about 37% prefer this temperature.

About 22% or 277 voters like to keep their AC between 71 and 72 degrees, making it the second most popular setting among residents, according to the poll.

The third most popular AC temperature, with 243 votes, is 76 to 78 degrees.

Among the least popular poll results were temperatures of 68 or lower and 79 or higher.

A similar poll done in Arizona found that their ideal air conditioner temperature is 78 degrees, 3-5 degrees higher than Wisconsin's preference.

Journal Sentinel readers share how they conserve energy while staying cool

Wisconsin residents reached out to the Sentinel with their own advice for keeping their home cold and conserving energy.

Many of the responses said to draw blinds, make use of fans and close windows during the day. Others have additional advice for their fellow residents.

Patti from Milwaukee said using a good humidifier and increasing AC temperature helps keep the heat out.

Mike from West Allis recommends an eco-friendly trick of planting native, pest resistant trees to provide shade around your home.

Brant from Bay View said blackout curtains, wireless thermostat sensors and circulating cool air from your basement are all ways to cool off a warm home.

Amy from Port Washington has an edible solution: eating popsicles.

Getting advice from locals is a great way to go, but we also want to know what the experts are saying.

What experts are saying

An HVAC specialist offered some tips and tricks for saving energy, cutting costs and keeping your home cool.

Jen Uttke, fourth generation owner of Uttke heating & cooling, said her best advice is regular maintenance.

"Don't wait," Uttke said. "Regular maintenance saves money. Don't ignore your equipment because as time goes on, the repair can get worse because no one is looking at it."

In addition to regular maintenance, Uttke recommends keeping your thermostat consistent. She said that it typically takes one degree per hour for temperatures to drop.

"Keeping a consistent temperature in your house saves on energy costs and keeps you comfortable," Uttke said. "Consistency is key."

Another tip is to keep the windows closed and pull blinds down to keep the humidity out.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Poll shows most popular AC thermostat setting in Wisconsin