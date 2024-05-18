‘Most Wanted’ fugitives for week of May 17, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Orta, Armando H/M

Mariscal, Alberto H/M

Acosta, Hugo Terrones H/M

Sandoval, Ignacio Jurtado H/M

Verduzco, Hector Arturo H/M

Cortez, David

Pina, Raymundo Mario

Torres, Yasmin Karely

Nevarez, Alejandro

Deanda, Luis

El Paso Police Department

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6’0; 190 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for criminal sexual penetration of a minor; $150,000 bond.\

Alberto Mariscal: Age 50; 5’6; 215 lbs.; brown hair and green eyes; sexual assault of a child; $50,000 bond.

Hugo Terrones Acosta: Age 35; 6’0; 170 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault seriously causes bodily injuries; $50,000 bond.

Ignacio Jurtado Sandoval: Age 44; 5’9; 260 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of building; $10,000 bond.

Hector Arturo Verduzco: Age 24; 5’6; 140 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $10,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

David Cortez: Age 47; 5’7; 303 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $100,000 bond.

Raymundo Mario Pina: Age 35; 5’7; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no bond.

Yazmin Karely Torres: Age 31; 5’3; 150 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for harassment of public servant; $30,000 bond.

Alejandro Nevarez: Age 34; 5’8; 200 lbs.; bald and brown eyes; wanted for five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; $50,000 bond.

Luis Deanda: Age 21; 5’6; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for smuggling of persons: pecuniary benefit; $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

