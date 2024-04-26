Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of April 26, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Vailolo, Donavan Savai’i B/M

Vizcaya, Edmundo Justyn H/M

Montiel, Jose Everado H/M

Aguaro, George William H/M

Ocampo, Jose H/M

Macias, Brianna Nicole

Marquez-Rincon, Ivan Alfredo

Billingslea, Max

Rubio, Mario Alberto

Barraza, Cutberto Jacob

El Paso Police Department

Donovan Savai’i Vailolo: Age 26; 6’0; 212 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for abandon endanger of a child with intent to return, continuous violence against the family and unauthorized use of vehicle; $110,000 bond.

Edmundo Justyn Vizcaya: Age 17; 6’02; 260 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $30,000 bond.

Jose Everado Montiel: Age 33; 5’10; 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor; $20,000 bond.

George William Aguero: Age 26; 6’0; 342 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation intend of other felony; $10,000 bond.

Jose Ocampo: Age 45; 5’10; 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for two counts of burglary of vehicles.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Brianna Nicole Macias: Age 20; 5’4; 135 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana; $100,000 bond.

Ivan Alfredo Marquez-Rincon: Age 30; 6’0; 130 lbs.; brown hair and black eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact; $75,000 bond.

Max Billingslea: Age 33; 6’0; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for escape while arrested/confined felony, aggravated assault against a security officer, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no bond.

Mario Alberto Rubio: Age 37; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $50,000 bond; no other information was provided.

Cutberto Jacob Barraza: Age 27; 5’10; 187 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with intent/reck breathing/circulation of a family member with previous IAT; $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

