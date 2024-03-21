Most wanted: 2 men sought for unrelated cases by Chippewa Co. sheriff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Two men sought by police were added to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” list on Thursday.

The two men have felony warrants for their arrest for what appear to be separate incidents.

The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old James Patrick Paczkowski Jr. is wanted on a Felony sexual assault warrant. His last known address was in Lachine, MI, though it is unclear if police believe he is still in that area.

Also added to the “Most Wanted” list is 36-year-old Michael Patrick Gibbons. He is wanted on a Felony warrant for Driving Under the Influence. His last known address is on Drummond Island, though it is unclear if police think he is still in that area.

Both men are innocent until proven guilty. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call 911 or contact them through their smartphone app.

