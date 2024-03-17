Most Traveled Person in America ranks UP among his favorite places.

IRONWOOD, MI (WJMN) – As Daniel Sadeeki crosses over the Montreal River into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, he is completing a journey decades in the making. Until this day, Daniel has visited every region of the United States except for one… The UP. And although He has been to all fifty states at least twenty times each, the very last place in the country left on his list did not disappoint.

“It is the biggest milestone in my life. To hit the up it’s something I’ve region on the map I’ve been looking at for over 30 years. I used to stare at maps as a six-year-old kid and envisioning what life was like in different parts of the country. And I’m pleasantly surprised I actually filmed myself driving into the into Houghton and we’re going wow wow, wow. You know, like, impressive.”

I caught up with Daniel at The Nisu Bakery in Hancock, where he was able to learn about traditional Finnish baked goods.

“I did start to appreciate food as I’ve journey through America. Like just the local delicacies.”

Prior to hitting the road Daniel was unemployed and at times living out of his car. He was even called the most rejected person in the country by USA Today due to his difficulty in finding a job in his career. But that all changed when he decided to go on a very purposeful journey, to work 50 jobs in 50 states, which later became a book. Daniel has been traveling for over 30 years now and has designed his trips with purpose. It was during this first big sojourn to work in all fifty states, where he got to sample the local culture through the eyes of its citizens.

“My first journey was the work a job in every state, so learning about careers. I’ve done journeys, learning about exclusively cultures. and now it’s all about focusing on hands on immersive travel.”

Next up for Daniel was a stop at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor, where he learned more about tourism in the area. Then it was down to the lakeshore to find the right rock for skipping.

Nat sound

Our next stop on the journey was all about relaxing. We stopped at The Nordic Lodge at Mount Bohemia, where Daniel got to try 3 different kinds of saunas and spoke to the manager of the resort about our recent mild winter.

Nat sound

After Mount Bohemia, Daniel was off to Marquette, and the rest of his Upper Peninsula tour. In all he traveled from Ironwood in the west, all the way to the Mackinaw Bridge and then onto the Traverse City area. Its always interesting to get an outsider’s opinion of the place where we call home.

“To make the up the last pin on the US map is a huge sense of accomplishment and a milestone that I’ve been trying to reach for decades. And going to the up is it’s a hard reach hard place to get to. But now that I’m here I’m really glad it’s my last and it’s one of probably one of the best trips I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”

Bon Voyage and Safe travels Daniel, see you next time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.