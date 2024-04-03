Most teachers say Ofsted makes them mentally ill

Just 3 per cent of surveyed teachers believe Ofsted acts as a "reliable and trusted arbiter of standards" - monkeybusinessimages

Almost two thirds of teachers believe the Ofsted system causes them mental ill health, a union survey has found.

Meanwhile more than half of respondents to a National Education Union (NEU) poll of state school teachers in England said the schools watchdog affected their home life.

The findings were released on the first day of the NEU’s annual conference in Bournemouth at which teachers will vote on whether the UK’s largest teaching union, should lobby political parties ahead of the general election to endorse its campaign to “replace Ofsted”.

It is the first NEU conference since the inquest of Ruth Perry, the primary school headteacher who took her own life after Ofsted downgraded her school from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.

A coroner went on to rule that the Ofsted inspection had “contributed” to the 53-year-old’s suicide in January 2023.

Amanda Spielman, the former Ofsted chief inspector, defended decisions made during the crisis.

Speaking on the Difficult Women podcast, Ms Spielman said the watchdog has to give out “tough messages” even if it upsets people.

“It’s the same for all inspectorates, they are there to protect the interests of users; in the case of Ofsted, that’s the children,” Ms Spielman said.

She added: “Sometimes, it’s like a doctor – sometimes a doctor has to give you a difficult diagnosis and you cannot not be upset by it, however kindly and sympathetically they give it to you.

“It’s the same for Ofsted inspectors, there are times when they have to give people really tough messages.”

Amanda Spielman, the former head of Ofsted, said the watchdog has to give out "tough messages" even if it upsets people - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Speaking on the episode, which was broadcast on Monday, Ms Spielman also said that people are “incredibly unwilling to acknowledge” that there is “no possible way that you can ever make everyone perfectly happy and totally protect the interests of children”.

Prof Julia Waters, the sister of Mrs Perry, is to address the NEU conference on Friday.

Nine in ten of the 4,500 respondents to the NEU poll said they do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of the performance of a school.

In total, 62 per cent of participants felt the inspection system caused their mental health to suffer and 59 per cent said it affects their home life.

A motion, due to be debated on Wednesday, says the union should support members in “balloting for, and taking, strike action” when “mocksteds”, deep-dives and excessive workload have arisen through Ofsted pressures.

The survey, carried out from Feb 6-20, suggested that only 3 per cent of teachers believe Ofsted acts as a “reliable and trusted arbiter of standards” and just 4 per cent think it acts independently of Government.

More than four in five (82 per cent) agreed with a statement that said Ofsted has so many problems that it “would be better to start afresh with a new system of inspection”.

A coroner went on to rule that the Ofsted inspection had “contributed” to the 53-year-old’s suicide in January 2023

A coroner ruled that the Ofsted inspection had "contributed" to Ruth Perry's suicide in January 2023

Daniel Kebede, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “Ofsted is out of touch and out of favour. As this survey shows, the inspectorate’s reputation has worsened since we last sought members’ views in 2022.

“No amount of rebranding will eradicate the entrenched view that Ofsted’s days are numbered. If it ever commanded respect, those days are now long gone.”

Last month, Sir Martyn Oliver, the watchdog’s new chief inspector, launched the watchdog’s Big Listen public consultation which will seek views about Ofsted.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We inspect schools on behalf of children and their parents, but we are very mindful of the pressures on school staff.

“We have already made several changes to inspection over the last year, focused on school leaders’ and staff welfare.”

He added: “But we have promised to go further to strengthen confidence in our work. That’s why we launched our Big Listen last month.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Our plan to ensure every child benefits from a world-class education is working with 90 per cent of schools now judged to be good or outstanding, up from 68 per cent in 2010.

“Ofsted is central to driving forward that improvement. Their independent inspections are vital to ensuring children are safe in school, parents are informed, and the department is able to in

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.