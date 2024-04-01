'Most sustainable'? New SR 516 balances natural harmony with growth-minded access

Three solar fields, similar to this row of panels, along State Road 508 are planned for State Road 516.

The new State Road 516 portion of the Central Florida Expressway (CFX) has been called "a revolutionary testbed for electric in-vehicle charging," and has been designed to offer a balance between convenience and eco-minded green spaces as well as "wildlife tunnels."

"This project is probably the most sustainable project that CFX has ever has ever designed," Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said.

Parks, who serves on the CFX governing board, has a bachelor's degree in environmental science and a master's degree in engineering management. He has been contributing his Lake County and logistical insights to the project.

The CFX Authority is planning a multi-use trail as part of the State Road 516 project.

What's involved?

The new 4.4-mile Lake/Orange Expressway, which is being constructed in three segments, will provide connectivity between Lake and Orange counties.

It will break ground at the 6000 block of Cook Road, Clermont, on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature remarks from dignitaries.

Construction of the first 1.6-mile four-lane expressway segment will include an interchange with U.S. 27 and realignment of U.S. 27 to accommodate the interchange while avoiding impacts to Lake Louisa State Park, a CFX report said.

The segment will feature the "CFX Advancing Sustainability Through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE) Pilot Project," which will test a solution that charges both consumer and commercial electric vehicles through the electrification of the roadway to charge vehicles at highway speeds.

The road's initial pilot project will introduce a wireless charging system installed within a three-quarter-mile-long section of this segment. The system will only work on specially equipped vehicles that will be used for initial testing of the charging lane.

What if someone is ejected from a vehicles during a crash? Could they be electrocuted? No, nor is it more dangerous for people with pacemakers or animals, we're told.

"We will be equipping a small fleet of vehicles of various sizes to use in the EV Charging Lane Pilot Project," said Brian Hutchings, communications manager for the CFX. "These vehicles will be driven by members of the CFX/ASPIRE test team."

SR 516 is the first in the country that is going to use what's called variable or dynamic wireless charging. There are three vehicle classifications: one for passengers, one for mid-size trucks and another for large trucks. They require three different voltages to charge their EV batteries. The expressway also will provide speedier access for businesses and residents of the Horizon West Town Center, emergency services and hurricane evacuations.

When will all EV drivers be able to charge their vehicles? "We don’t know. No one knows," Hutchings replied. "This is a pilot project that hopefully will advance this technology forward toward that end. But there are many things that need to happen before it becomes widespread. You need to change laws, have uniform specifications, construct roads, have the auto manufacturers build the vehicles. It’s going to take several years if not decades."

Segment 2, Cook Road to the Orange/Lake County Line, comprises a 1.9-mile segment that includes an interchange with the future extension of County Road 455 being planned by Lake County.

The final 0.9-mile segment, Orange/Lake County Line to State Road 429, includes interchange ramps with Valencia Parkway, a systems interchange with 429, toll gantries at interchange ramps and a segment of Valencia Parkway between the interchange ramps and Schofield Road. The interchange at State Road 429 and Schofield Road will remain.

"State Road 516 will cost nearly $550 million to build, with nearly $14 million of that for the electric vehicle charging project," Hutchings said.

The expressway will, officials say, help to meet the future travel needs of a fast-growing area that has become a residential, commercial and medical hub.

The area serviced by an interchange with County Road 455 has been described as a hotbed of real estate investment opportunities, especially for light industrial manufacturing.

'Meeting the travel needs of a growing area'

The SR 516 route also will provide "wildlife protection" by way of tunnels for migrating deer, bear and other animals on the move, along with a multi-use trail for humans.

As with other legs of the expressway, three solar energy panels are planned to be set up alongside the roadway. The corridor is estimated to be completed by 2027.

Commissioner Parks says the route will improve connectivity opportunities for Lake and Orange counties as well as meet anticipated transportation demand for planned growth, support economic viability and job creation for the Wellness Way Area Plan (proposed by the Lake County as a mixed-use area allowing employment, residential, institutional, agriculture and green spaces).

More growth in Lake County: Leesburg growth: Planning and Zoning Commission weighs1,211-home development near turnpike

The SR 516 expressway will help bring light and clean industrial growth to the area, Parks explained, especially at one axis point.

"The land surrounding the interchange of the 516 and County Road 455, once the expressway is built, is considered some of the most valuable real estate in all of Central Florida."

The location is "so hot" because it helps commuters bypass I-4, Parks says. "So, if you're, if you're doing final assembly and then shipping out — which is what we're trying to do as a state — it will expedite final assembly of raw materials and materials that are already manufactured at Wellness Way. There's 700-800 acres worth of good real estate. And that's exactly what manufacturers will want."

Improvements to the entire expressway system in central Florida have been ongoing. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) opened the remaining Wekiva Parkway lanes on Jan. 27, connecting State Roads 429, 417 and I-4. FDOT encourages motorists to use a SunPass for toll savings on the CFX. Those without a SunPass or Florida-accepted transponder may pay their toll via Toll-by-Plate. Learn more about parkway travel costs on the Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Toll Rates website.Some work on the project will continue in the coming months that may require lane or ramp closures.

"I'm very proud of what CFX has done," Parks added. "The board, the other board members as well as the very talented staff, have had a focus for as long as I can remember on being very conservation minded."

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: An expressway of the future? CFX's SR 516 project begins this week