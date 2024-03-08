Make the most of your spring break outdoors with Texas State Parks

Mar. 7—AUSTIN — With spring break around the corner, most Texans are finalizing travel plans to their favorite places in search of sun and fun. If you've waited until the last minute to find something to do, never fear. Texas State Parks offer a chance for families to get outside and enjoy the diverse landscapes that make Texas unique. With opportunities to swim, walk and play at many parks, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) experts have curated a list of tips and tricks to help you reconnect with the outdoors even if it's only for an afternoon.

Reserve Passes Online: Day passes and overnight camping reservations can be booked in advance for any Texas state park though the TPWD website. Through the online portal, you can narrow down your search by city, activity and even by site. If you want to bike, hike or fish, you can see which parks have day passes available (up to 30 days in advance). For overnight camping, you can also search the "Camping This Weekend" tab and see which parks have sites open for the upcoming Friday and Saturday.

Check the Weather: Texas is notorious for wacky weather, so be sure to check the forecast before hitting the road. Spring storms can sweep in unexpectedly. We recommend having a backup plan in case Mother Nature throws a wrench into your outdoor plans.

Wear Proper Clothing: Flip-flops may be comfortable, but they aren't the best option for long walks on the trail. Rangers recommend wearing sneakers or boots for hikes. Don't forget the sunscreen, insect repellant and plenty of water. It's important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour in the heat to replenish your body and prevent dehydration. Bring enough for your four-legged family members, too!

Participate in a Park Program or Activity: Park staff will be hosting many guided activities during spring break, including bird walks, kayaking tours, archery 101 classes, arts and crafts, yoga in the park and cooking demos, just to name a few. A complete list of activities can be found on the TPWD calendar page. Looking for a specific activity? Check the "Things to do" page to get a list of recommendations.

Visitors will also have many other activities to choose from outside of the scheduled programs, including geocaching, the Junior Ranger Program and strolls on the trails. Whether you're a seasoned angler or want to try fishing for the first time, we encourage you to take advantage of the free fishing at state parks (no license required). And what better time to do that during spring break when the white-bass run is going strong?

Visit Somewhere New: With nearly 90 Texas state parks located throughout the state, there are plenty of things to see and do. Take a chance and explore a new state park or a part of the state that you have yet to experience. Still looking for overnight reservations? Many unique state parks such as Big Bend Ranch State Park, Davis Mountains State Park, Goose Island State Park, Martin Dies, Jr. State Park, Monahans Sandhills State Park, Possum Kingdom State Park and South Llano River State Park have campsites available for the next two weeks.

Download the App: Did you know there is an app to help you enjoy all our state parks have to offer? Download the official Texas State Parks Guide app on the Apple App Store or from Google Play to access park maps, stay up to date on events, park announcements and more.

For more information about Texas State Parks, visit texasstateparks.org.