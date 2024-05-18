Most of Ponca City with very little water after electrical issue

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Ponca City posted on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. Saturday alerting its citizens that most will have very little water after an issue at the plant.

They posted “NOTICE: The City is currently having an electrical issue at the water plant, most of Ponca will have very little water until it is restored.”

The city page didn’t have a timeline for how long the plant would be having issues.

