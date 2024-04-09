Most people moving to San Diego are from these 5 cities, according to Redfin

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — While San Diego County has been seeing more people leaving than moving into the region, there are still people interested in relocating and buying homes in the area.

According to data from Redfin, homebuyers from Los Angeles showed the most interest in moving to San Diego out of people from any other large metropolitan area in the U.S.

Number of residents that left San Diego County last year nearly doubled from previous

More than 11,000 people from Los Angeles searched for homes in San Diego between January and March. San Francisco was the second city on Redfin’s list with more than 2,600 homebuyers expressing interest in San Diego followed by Dallas with 1,122, New York City with 502 and Seattle with 494.

The data from Redfin does not reflect actual moves but rather a sample of about two million users who searched for homes across more than a hundred metropolitan areas.

In 2023, San Diego County saw nearly double the amount of people leave than move in compared to the year prior, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Year-over-year, 60% of U.S. counties saw an increase in population. That’s 52% more than the previous year, data showed.

However, San Diego County did not follow nationwide trends — 30,745 more people left the region than moved into it in 2023. That’s nearly double from 2022’s numbers which reported 15,956 more people leave than move in.

Still, it appears that most people who already reside within the area are choosing to stay. Redfin says 71% of San Diego homebuyers searched for homes within the county from January to March than outside of it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.