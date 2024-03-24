Most of northwestern Wisconsin under winter storm warning, up to 10 inches of snow possible

Most of northwestern Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning until early Monday morning, and up to 10 inches of snow could fall in some counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of west-central Wisconsin, including La Crosse and Black River Falls, could get between 3 and 7 inches of snow. Higher totals, between 6 and 10 inches, are expected for areas farther north like Clark and Taylor counties.

The storm is part of a "system that is impacting quite a chunk of the central part of the U.S.," said Jeff Makowski, a meteorologist at the NWS office in La Crosse.

The storm is also bringing snow and wind to Minnesota and the Dakotas, and strong winds and thunderstorms are also associated with the storm farther south into Kansas and Oklahoma.

Scott McDonald shovels his driveway in Fox Point on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The NWS advises extra caution when shoveling heavy, wet snow.

In parts of Wisconsin, moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday night, and could reach or exceed a rate of one inch per hour.

That makes travel especially hazardous — and there could be a bit of blowing or drifting, though that's more likely farther west into Minnesota and the snow will be more heavy and compact.

This type of snow is especially difficult to shovel, Makowski noted, so "we advise everyone to be just a little extra careful when moving snow, especially for areas that receive the higher amounts."

The heavy, wet snow will end or transition to rain as warmer air moves in between this afternoon and early Monday morning, which is "a typical type storm system that we see in the later spring," Makowski said.

This animation gives an indication how precipitation may evolve today and tonight with the heavier snow lifting north this afternoon and evening, transitioning to rain from the south during this time.



Road impacts will be greatest during the period of higher snow rates. pic.twitter.com/5Rpw3U3Kb4 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) March 24, 2024

Snowfall totals will vary by area depending on when that warmer air arrives, so the NWS advises monitoring forecasts for changes.

Conditions should improve from south to north as warm air moves into the region, and any impacts for Monday morning commutes will likely be felt farther north in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Up to 10 inches of snow possible for northern Wisconsin counties today