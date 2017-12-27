The Most Mind-Blowing Space Pictures of 2017

In many ways, this year was pretty turbulent here on Earth. One could argue it was objectively terrible. But at the very least, we had some great space images to distract us from the terrors of the world and existential despair we’re all harboring because of it.

Below are just some of the pictures that gave us joy in 2017:

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/ Seán Doran

This mesmerizing image was originally taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft on October 24, 2017 at 1:24 p.m. EDT (10:24 a.m. PDT). At the time, Juno was about 11,747 miles (18,906 kilometers) from Jupiter’s cloud tops. Though all Juno images are available on its JunoCam site, this one was enhanced by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran. The result is nothing short of dazzling. Goddamn it, Jupiter.

Image: NASA

Enceladus Plays Hide-And-Seek With Saturn

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft ended its 13-year-long sojourn in the Saturnian system on September 15, 2017. This image of one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, peeking out from behind the planet, was taken on September 13. It’s one of the last images it sent back to Earth, so please SHOW SOME RESPECT and mourn a legend.

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/ Seán Doran

“Jovian Tempest”