    The Most (and Least) Satisfying Tire Retailers

    View photos
    The Most (and Least) Satisfying Tire Retailers
    View photos

    Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

    You can buy car tires at a wide range of vendors, from big-box stores to web-based businesses. And while the tires themselves might be the same, a new survey from Consumer Reports shows that the buying experience varies from tire retailer to tire retailer. That's why you should think as much about where you're buying your tires as you do which tires to buy. 

    Four retailers lead the 33 chains included in the survey for overall satisfaction: Costco, Tirerack.com, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and Discount Tire. As a broad category, independent retailers are on par with these particular chain retailers.

    Although Costco wins favor for its prices, the ratings it received for selection, waiting area, and time for installation are middling. Leading online retailer Tirerack.com is one of the few retailers to get top marks for both selection and checkout ease. This is, however, a common trait among the three online-only retailers in our ratings, including Amazon.com and TireBuyer.com.

    Tire Retailer

    Median Cost Per Tire

    Costco

    $166

    Tirerack.com

    $177

    Les Schwab Tire Centers

    $187

    Discount Tire

    $173

    Independent retailers

    $167

    Fountain Tire


    Amazon.com

    $124

    Tire Barn

    $183

    Tirebuyer.com

    $147

    Belle Tire Distributors

    $168

    BJ's

    $154

    Kal Tire

    $259

    Kauffman Tire

    $166

    Dunn Tire

    $155

    Sullivan Tire

    $179

    Sam's Club

    $148

    Just Tires

    Car Dealerships

    $194

    Big O Tires

    $168

    Tire Discounters

    $183

    Goodyear Auto Service

    $166

    Firestone Complete Auto Care

    $152

    Tire Warehouse

    $161

    Tires Plus

    $158

    Town Fair Tire Centers

    $171

    Monro Muffler Brake


    American Tire Depot


    Mr. Tire

    $175

    Walmart

    $118

    Merchant's

    Sears

    $164

    NTB

    $162

    Pep Boys

    $145

    Tire Kingdom

    $172

    Mavis Discount Tire

    $159

    See the complete tire retailer satisfaction scores, including ratings across nine purchase/installation factors.  



    More from Consumer Reports:
    Top pick tires for 2016
    Best used cars for $25,000 and less
    7 best mattresses for couples

    Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.