The Most (and Least) Satisfying Tire Retailers

You can buy car tires at a wide range of vendors, from big-box stores to web-based businesses. And while the tires themselves might be the same, a new survey from Consumer Reports shows that the buying experience varies from tire retailer to tire retailer. That's why you should think as much about where you're buying your tires as you do which tires to buy.

Four retailers lead the 33 chains included in the survey for overall satisfaction: Costco, Tirerack.com, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and Discount Tire. As a broad category, independent retailers are on par with these particular chain retailers.

Although Costco wins favor for its prices, the ratings it received for selection, waiting area, and time for installation are middling. Leading online retailer Tirerack.com is one of the few retailers to get top marks for both selection and checkout ease. This is, however, a common trait among the three online-only retailers in our ratings, including Amazon.com and TireBuyer.com.



Tire Retailer

Median Cost Per Tire

Costco $166 Tirerack.com $177 Les Schwab Tire Centers

$187 Discount Tire

$173 Independent retailers

$167 Fountain Tire

—

Amazon.com $124 Tire Barn

$183 Tirebuyer.com

$147 Belle Tire Distributors

$168 BJ's $154

Kal Tire

$259 Kauffman Tire

$166 Dunn Tire

$155 Sullivan Tire

$179 Sam's Club

$148 Just Tires

— Car Dealerships

$194 Big O Tires

$168 Tire Discounters

$183 Goodyear Auto Service

$166 Firestone Complete Auto Care

$152 Tire Warehouse

$161 Tires Plus

$158 Town Fair Tire Centers

$171 Monro Muffler Brake

—

American Tire Depot

—

Mr. Tire

$175 Walmart $118 Merchant's — Sears $164 NTB $162 Pep Boys

$145 Tire Kingdom

$172 Mavis Discount Tire

$159

See the complete tire retailer satisfaction scores, including ratings across nine purchase/installation factors.





