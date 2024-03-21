'The most important neighborhood." What a new strategy envisions for downtown Louisville

If downtown Louisville is to remain an economic powerhouse for the city and state, it will need to adapt to post-pandemic realities in what the public needs out of its urban center.

That message to evolve is a key part of the 10-year development strategy, “A New Paradigm for Downtown Louisville,” unveiled Thursday.

The blueprint outlines both short- and long-term strategies for moving away from an office-centric downtown to a multi-use destination for entertainment, retail, housing and office use.

Downtown's Whiskey Row is one of a number of downtown destinations that have helped support tourism, an increasingly important aspect of downtown as office demand softens.

Hybrid and remote working trends greatly influenced by the pandemic mean workers have more choice in where and how they want to work, the report outlines. Companies are adjusting their office needs accordingly.

Meanwhile, perception issues linger from the social justice protests of 2020 as to the safety and inclusivity of downtown.

“Downtown must be a place where they want to be, and downtowns must make that choice as compelling as possible,” the report reads. “If people perceive no added value of traveling downtown on a regular basis for work or play, they will not come.”

Drawn on feedback from public listening sessions, conversations with national experts, over 70 stakeholder meetings and consultant research, the 10-year blueprint outlines a vision for how downtown can succeed long term.

Among the takeaways:

Downtown needs to be more than the Central Business District and better connect to its adjacent neighborhoods.

Downtown needs more uses that generate activity 24/7.

Downtown should be viewed as a residential neighborhood that’s walkable, pedestrian friendly and connected.

Public spaces and downtown infrastructure need to go beyond aesthetics to act as an economic development driver. Open spaces should be a “coordinated network of engaging places for people to seek out and enjoy.”

Developing downtown “districts” to add distinctiveness and unique draws to various parts of downtown, driving activity in each of those areas.

The report focuses on three main strategies to make downtown thrive: “activating” downtown through increased attractions; growing the number of people who live downtown; and enhancing the “public realm” via more pedestrian friendly streets, more inviting public spaces and better connectivity within downtown and to the areas surrounding it.

“Downtown is the most important neighborhood in our entire city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said Thursday at the report’s debut event. “It is truly the glue that connects us all.”

A newly announced plan to redevelop the historic Louisville Gardens venue in downtown Louisville would see the space turned into production studios. This rendering (with a wall removed for illustrative purposes) shows a south-facing view of the 1905 building.

Greenberg referenced a $100 million allocation in the Kentucky Senate’s budget over the next two years to downtown-focused projects, including a reimagined Belvedere, repurposed Louisville Gardens, the Louisville Medical & Education and District and mixed-use development in Butchertown around Lynn Family Stadium.

“This has the potential to be transformational for our city,” he said. “We are continuing advocating on a daily basis to make sure that those investments stay in the final budget.”

The report was developed over the last year by the nonprofit Louisville Downtown Partnership, which issues such strategies about every decade. It hired Louisville-based urban planning and strategy firm CityVisions Associates, a subsidiary of development firm Weyland Ventures, to create the report.

The blueprint released Thursday isn’t meant to be a specific master plan for downtown that details projects in great depth and specificity. Instead, it’s meant to outline foundational principles to guide development downtown over the next decade.

Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, touted $1.5 billion of investments across 61 downtown developments underway and announced.

“Economic development is the long game,” she said Thursday. “It requires putting the building blocks down one project at a time, one year at a time that help makes new projects possible.”

She also pointed to challenges the report says need to be addressed to lead to long-term success. These issues include a declining office workforce (downtown office space vacancy is about 21%), public safety concerns, infrastructure maintenance and a loss of public confidence in downtown.

While the report doesn’t spend much time focusing on how to attract and retain businesses in downtown, it reiterates that it “must remain the commercial heart of the region” and called for both public and private strategies to maintain that title.

Among the blueprint’s short-term recommendations:

Establishing a dedicated LMPD district for downtown with foot, bicycle and horseback patrols.

Maintaining the expanded downtown ambassador team, which recently doubled to 36 people via the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

Creating an investment fund for transitional housing, led by the private sector and matched by Louisville Metro Government, that would fund 200-300 transitional housing units.

The report emphasizes connectivity throughout what’s traditionally been considered downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Downtown needs to be interesting, attractive and engaging, and efforts to improve the physical landscape need to go beyond cleanliness and aesthetics and instead create real energy and points of interest, the report argues.

Achieving this goal makes it a draw for locals and for workers and businesses looking to relocate to Louisville.

Housing, too, is a big focus of the strategy. The report ties the overall economic health of downtown, in large part, to significantly boosting the number of people living there, saying the residential population remains well below a critical mass.

Pedestrians use motorized scooters in downtown Louisville.

“This cannot be overstated,” the report reads. “The residential population of downtown will become a major driver of its economy.”

Adding to the housing stock, currently around 6,000 apartments and condo units, can be achieved through repurposing underutilized office buildings and surface parking lots into residences.

The report calls for public-private partnerships to help accomplish some of its visions.

Longer-term proposals include:

Creating a downtown public art trail that better uses open spaces and places a reimagined Belvedere as its “crown jewel.”

Reviving the “Whiskey Alley” plans for the 100 block of Washington Street, on the north side of the Whiskey Row block.

Creating a “Louisville Creativity Center” downtown to elevate local innovations in bourbon, food, music and design.

Strengthening Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Fifth to 18th streets via the Old Walnut Street Corridor Plan.

Developing “residential neighborhood clusters” outside of the Central Business District, from the waterfront, to the east (in the NuLu area), to the west (in the Russell and Portland neighborhoods), and in the South Broadway district, stretching into Old Louisville.

Embarking on “a sensitive and inclusive redesign” of Jefferson Square, which came to be known as Injustice Square during the social justice protests of 2020.

Reach Growth and Development Reporter Matthew Glowicki at mglowicki@courier-journal.com.

