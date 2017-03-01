The Most Important Moments From Trump's Speech

Trump preached unity but caused groans when he brought up V.O.I.C.E., a new office focused on victims of immigration crime.

President Donald Trump's first address to Congress Tuesday wasn't short on memorable lines but also wasn't as caustic as some critics have perhaps come to expect. But that doesn't mean the speech was without controversy.

Heading into the speech, the White House released to the media the basic points the president planned to touch on, including issues like health care, national security, tax reform and the "renewed American spirit." Trump also indicated to far-right outlet Breitbart, formerly headed up by the president's strategist Steve Bannon, that he planned to go after the legacy of President Barack Obama and the current state of the U.S.

"We're going to be talking about Obamacare, and what we're going to do about the disaster known as Obamacare, because it’s a complete and total disaster," Trump said. "And we'll be talking about many different subjects — and as much in a up-tone is the fact that I inherited a mess. It’s a mess, whether it’s the Middle East or it’s Obamacare — where costs are out of control — or it's so many other things. I mean, things are much different than people thought, and people get it. We're going to fix it."

Trump mostly stuck to the script Tuesday night during his address and was relatively calm. He opened with a message of unity before talking about borders, national security, immigration and drug policy, among many other subjects.

Here are 10 quotes from the president's address:

1. On a message of unity

"I'm here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message delivered deeply from my heart."

2. On national pride

"A new national pride is sweeping across our nation."

3. On borders

"We've defended the borders of other nations while leaving our own borders wide open for anyone to cross — and for drugs to pour in at a now unprecedented rate."

4. On the rebellion he started

"Then, in 2016, the earth shifted beneath our feet. The rebellion started as a quiet protest, spoken by families of all colors and creeds ... But then the quiet voices became a loud chorus — as thousands of citizens now spoke out together, from cities small and large, all across our country.

5. On addiction and drug use

"We will stop the drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth, and we will expand treatment for those who have become so badly addicted."

6. On building a wall along the southern border of the U.S.

"We will soon begin construction of a great, great wall along our southern border."

7. On getting rid of "bad ones"

"As we speak, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak tonight and as I have promised."

8. On creating a new office focused on crimes involving immigrants, which led to an audible expression of displeasure from a portion of the crowd

"I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called V.O.I.C.E.: Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests."

9. On Navy Seal William "Ryan" Owens who died about a month ago during a raid in Yemen, which has been the subject of some controversy over the intelligence it actually yielded

"I just spoke to [Secretary of Defense] General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."

10. On his vision

"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us."

