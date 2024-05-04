What are the most expensive vehicles stolen in Wichita? Here are some of them

No Ferraris or Lamborghinis have been stolen in Wichita, but plenty of other high-end vehicles have been taken, including 80 BMWs, 64 Lexus, 54 Mercedes and four Porsches, according to an Eagle analysis of vehicle thefts from 2020 through February.

Here are some of the most-valuable vehicles stolen. The value is an estimate that takes into account the manufacturer suggested retail price for the base model when each vehicle was brand new and the current age of each vehicle. The prices listed are also based on values from Kelly Blue Book, Car and Driver Magazine and a manufacturer’s website.

2015 Porsche 911 Carrera — about $85,000

The Porsche was reported stolen at 11:17 a.m. June 22, 2023, in the 600 block of South Hillside and was “involved in (an) accident,” according to Wichita police reports. A man was arrested, but no one was charged in the case.

2021 Cadillac Escalade — about $80,000

The SUV was reported stolen at 1:17 p.m. Feb. 25 at East William and South Broadway in downtown. Police records don’t show whether the vehicle was recovered.

2021 BMW X6 — about $66,000

A 2021 BMW X6 was reported stolen at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 2, 2021, from Budget Car Rental at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. It was later recovered.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 — about $54,000

A Wichita man was arrested after test-driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 from CarMax in east Wichita and not returning it, according to police records. It was reported stolen at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 13. He was arrested in west Wichita, and the vehicle was recovered at or near the Walmart on West Kellogg.

2019 BMW 530i — about $54,000

The car was stolen, but later recovered, from Alamo Rent A Car at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. It was reported stolen at 1:20 p.m. March 3, 2020.

