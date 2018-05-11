Most Expensive Lease Ever Gets You Pagani Huayra For $25K A Month

Plus, you have to fork over $700k as a down payment.

Generally, leasing a vehicle comes with a low monthly payment that makes a high-dollar model more accessible to buyers, but that's definitely not the case for the Pagani Huayra Roadster. A new lease deal can put you behind the wheel of this open-roof hypercar for just $25,339 a month for 60 months – plus a $700,000 down payment. Putnam Leasing, the firm offering this deal, claims that it's the most expensive vehicle lease ever.

Putnam positions this offer for financially savvy customers. For example, if a corporation leases the vehicle, then some of the price can qualify has a business expense for tax purposes. In some places, it's also possible to pay the sales tax on a lease monthly rather than settling up for the full amount at time of purchase. Plus, this agreement lets the purchaser transfer the contract to a different vehicle at any time with no penalty. Although, it's hard to imagine anyone getting tired of a Huayra Roadster. Plus, if the model increases in value at the end of the term, then the lessee gets the difference between the sale price and predicted residual value.

2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster More

Pagani unveiled the Huayra Roadster at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It features a slightly different design than the coupe by adding nacelles with gills on the rear deck. The roof consists of a carbon fiber panel with a transparent section in the center or a simple fabric panel in case it starts raining while away from home. A Mercedes-AMG-sourced biturbo V12 sits behind the occupants and produces 752 horsepower (561 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque

More From Pagani:

Mercedes-AMG’s biturbo V12 makes 752 horsepower (561 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque in the roadster. Those are healthy upgrades over the standard coupe that makes 719 hp (536 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The roadster continues to use a seven-speed gearbox. Plus, the droptop weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms) less than its hardtop counterpart.

Pagani is building only 100 examples of the Huayra Roadster and already has reserved customers for all of them. So unless you want to wait for one to trickle onto the used market, Putnam Leasing's deal might be among the quickest ways to put the hypercar in your mansion's driveway.

Source: Pagani



