'Most we ever spent in a city': What the largest delegation plans to do in Milwaukee for RNC

When it comes to booking delegates for the Republican National Convention, the big prize is California, which is bringing with a minimum of 169 people. That's not including spouses and other guests.

And to provide a good quality delegate experience, the California delegation — the largest of the Republican delegations — is bringing its checkbook.

“It is the most we’ve ever spent in a city (for a convention),” said Jessica Patterson, chair of the California GOP.

Patterson said she wants the delegates to get a feel for the city’s history, culture and, of course, Lake Michigan.

The courtyard at the Villa Terrace museum at 2220 N. Terrace Ave. in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Villa Terrace is planning to host the California GOP delegation during the Republican National Convention.

“This isn’t necessarily a place where many of our delegates have been before,” Patterson said. “We wanted to make sure that the welcoming nature that we have felt in our visits leading up to the convention was conveyed in all of these locations.”

When not taking in the action inside Fiserv Forum, the California delegation is planning multiple events in and around Milwaukee, including breakfasts at their Brookfield hotel, a luncheon at the Harley Davidson Museum, a welcome event at Villa Terrace, an after-hours event at the Grain Exchange and another after convention hours events.

The delegation said it is also booking other Wisconsin companies to support those events including transportation, caterers, tour guides, musicians and security.

It's an example of how delegations are handling the week in Milwaukee for the convention — filling their schedules with times to try local restaurants, partying at local venues, while being taken care of by local workers and businesses.

Finding a host for hundreds

Finding a place to accommodate the 169 delegates, and their guests, is not easy.

“There are some locations that we would love to do an event at but we simply can’t because it won’t fit everyone,” Patterson said.

California GOP chair Jessica Patterson

For example, the delegation was planning on having an event at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, but the guest list grew too large for the space. A Bartolotta restaurant has instead been booked by the delegation. Bartolotta declined to comment on a privately booked event.

Typically, the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, overlooking Lake Michigan doesn’t hold groups larger than 120 people. But it can make room for California, as it will have the garden tented for a gala to celebrate the museum’s 100th anniversary.

“Because the structure (the tent) will already be existing and in use, it wasn’t cost prohibitive for us or the delegation to host a large event,” Jaymee Harvey-Willms, executive director of Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Museums, said.

Harvey-Willms said the California GOP reached out to them through the MKE 2024 Host Committee vendor portal to book a welcoming event the Sunday before the start of the convention.

“We’ve got an opportunity here to show what’s important. And for Milwaukee that’s art, that’s culture, that’s the lake, and the Villa Terrace is all of those,” Harvey-Willms said.

The waterfall staircase at the Villa Terrace museum at 2220 N. Terrace Ave. in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Villa Terrace is planning to host the California GOP delegation during the Republican National Convention.

As part of hosting the event, Patterson said renters are being charged a surcharge to pay for staffing.

“Many of our staff are part-time so they actually take off from their full-time jobs in order to do daytime events. So that’s really what to accommodate for,” Harvey-Willms said.

Harvey-Willms said these events are “not a significant amount of revenue that changes our bottom line in any dramatic way.”

“We typically do book a wedding on a Sunday, which is what the California delegation is coming,” Harvey-Willms said. “It’s not really outside of our norm ... but it is an opportunity for the museum to show Milwaukee off.”

Republicans hope to make good impression on Milwaukee

And while local residents want the visitors to have a good impression, the same can be said of the guests.

Wisconsin is one of a few states that could swing the 2024 presidential election, and Patterson hopes Wisconsin residents have a good impression of Republicans from different parts of the country.

“Everybody knows, there is no secret, Wisconsin is going to be an incredibly important state when it comes to the presidential election,” Patterson said. “We are a blue state, in California. And it’s exciting to be around other states who don’t have Democrat, one-party rule, like we have here in California. And to be around like-minded people, still from incredibly diverse backgrounds, it is really a fun time and an energetic time, and as I mentioned, symbolizes hope for the future.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: California GOP on coming to Milwaukee: 'Most we ever spent in a city'