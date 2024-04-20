The most electric vehicle-friendly states, ranked

EV Charger Reviews evaluated the most electric vehicle-friendly states.

They evaluated states based on factors including electricity costs and state tax credits.

Maine was ranked the top state for EVs, followed by Colorado and Vermont.

Around 8% of all cars sold last year were electric vehicles. That's 1.2 million EVs sold in the US alone in 2023.

As more car owners make the switch to sustainable energy, the infrastructure around EV ownership becomes factored into decisions like choosing a place to live and buying a home.

The electric-vehicle resource website EV Charger Reviews determined the best states to own an electric vehicle by studying the same factors in each state: the number of registered EVs, electricity cost, the number of electric vehicles per charging port, tax credit amounts, annual gas savings, the ratio of a square mile per one charging port, and the number of electric vehicles per service center.

EV Charger Reviews used data from sources such as the US Department of Energy, the US Census Bureau, and the US Energy Information Administration to evaluate the EV factors in all 50 states. Each factor was assigned a numerical score and ranking, which helped determine the states' overall scores.

Here are the top 10 most EV-friendly states.

10. Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island. Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock

EV Charger Reviews reported Rhode Island has 4,300 registered electric vehicles and a ratio of 14 EVs per charging port throughout the state. Rhode Island also offers electric vehicle owners a $2,500 tax incentive to encourage more residents to make the switch. However, Rhode Island's electricity is the fifth most expensive out of any state.

Rhode Island earned a total score of 64.56, ranking it 10th overall.

9. Delaware

Dover, Delaware. Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Delaware's $2,500 EV tax rebate, numerous service centers, charging ports every 10 miles, and affordable electricity make it the ninth-best state for EV owners.

It earned a total score of 64.75 from EV Charger Reviews.

8. Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Massachusetts has nearly 50,000 registered EVs with charging ports every 3 square miles, EV Charger Reviews found. Its $3,500 tax incentive also makes EV ownership appealing, even though service center and electricity costs are higher than average.

Massachusetts earned a total score of 65.94, ranking it eighth.

7. Kansas

Topeka, Kansas. Real Window Creative/Shutterstock

In Kansas, charging ports are only available every 149 square miles. The annual tax incentive of $2,400 also comes with a registration fee of up to $100.

However, with a ratio of 14 EVs per charging port, EV Charger Reviews found that the state has "one of the best charging infrastructures in the US," earning a score of 66.21.

6. California

Los Angeles, California. Neal Pritchard Photography

California has more registered EVs than any other state, which also means that charging ports can get a bit crowded. There are charging ports available every 10 miles, but the ratio remains high at 55 EVs per port.

While electricity costs are higher than average, EV owners in California save about $1,700 on gas each year.

California's score totaled 67.05, placing it sixth overall.

5. Connecticut

Middletown, Connecticut. Mark F Lotterhand/Shutterstock

Buying an EV in Connecticut pays off with a generous $7,500 tax credit. Connecticut also has charging ports every 6 square miles — a ratio of 26 EVs per charging port — though service-center wait times tend to be higher.

EV Charger Reviews gave Connecticut a score of 71.24.

4. Oregon

Portland, Oregon. Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Oregon features lower-than-average electricity prices and a $4,915 tax credit for EV owners, according to the study. Because of the popularity of EVs, charging ports are only available every 78 square miles, with a ratio of 37 EVs per port.

Oregon scored 71.66 in EV Charger Reviews' ranking.

3. Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Charging stations appear every 25 miles in Vermont, and the lower EV ownership rate compared to other states means short wait times at charging ports. The state's annual $4,000 tax credit is also a strong incentive.

Electricity costs are higher than average, but EV owners still save around $1,200 on gas each year, leading to a score of 71.69 from EV Charger Reviews.

2. Colorado

Vail, Colorado. Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

There are around 6,000 registered EVs in Colorado. With charging ports every 48 square miles, that comes out to 27 electric vehicles per port.

EVs can save Colorado drivers around $ 1,400 per year, even though electricity prices are slightly higher than average. Colorado also offers a $5,000 tax credit to EV owners, minus the annual registration fee of around $50.

All of these benefits rank Colorado as the second-best state for electric vehicles with a score of 73.19.

1. Maine

Portland, Maine. Ultima_Gaina/Getty Images

With its $7,500 tax incentive, $1,200 annual savings on gas, and low wait times at charging ports and service centers, EV Charger Reviews found that Maine is the best state for EVs with a score of 77.71.

