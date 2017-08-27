The Most Brutal Photos From The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather gave UFC champion Conor McGregor a lesson in the ring on Saturday during the most hyped boxing match of the year.

The Michigan native defeated McGregor in the 10th round with a technical knockout, keeping Mayweather’s perfect record in mint condition. Though there was intense exchanges of insults between McGregor and Mayweather in the weeks before the match, the two fighters hugged after Mayweather secured his win.

See some of the most brutal moments from the Mayweather-McGregor fight in the photos below.

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Conor McGregor before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus

