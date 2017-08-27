The Most Brutal Photos From The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather gave UFC champion Conor McGregor a lesson in the ring on Saturday during the most hyped boxing match of the year.
The Michigan native defeated McGregor in the 10th round with a technical knockout, keeping Mayweather’s perfect record in mint condition. Though there was intense exchanges of insults between McGregor and Mayweather in the weeks before the match, the two fighters hugged after Mayweather secured his win.
See some of the most brutal moments from the Mayweather-McGregor fight in the photos below.
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits in his corner in between rounds of his super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles as he sits in his corner in between rounds REUTERS/Steve Marcus
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Referee Robert Byrd stops the fight in round 10 with a TKO of Conor McGregor by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his TKO of Conor McGregor in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Referee Robert Byrd raises the hand of Floyd Mayweather Jr. after his TKO of Conor McGregor in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
