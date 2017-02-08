Most Americans Oppose Trump’s Immigration Ban, Poll Shows

Fifty-one percent of voters disapproved the immigration ban, while 70 percent opposed Trump's move to suspend Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., according to the poll.

Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven-Muslim majority nations has met with negative response from over half of voters who participated in a Quinnipiac University survey, whose results were released Tuesday. The order bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from entering the U.S. for three months.

Quinnipiac University polled 1,155 voters nationwide through cellphone and telephone interviews between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6. The survey has a margin of error of 2.9 percent points.

Fifty-one percent of voters disapproved Trump’s immigration ban, while 70 percent opposed his move to suspend Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely, the survey showed. Sixty percent voted against the president’s decision to ban all refugees from the U.S. for 120 days.

Forty-six percent of respondents backed Trump’s immigration ban, while 3 percent remained uncertain over the move.

The survey results also showed that 51 percent of voters disagreed with Trump’s argument that the travel ban was not directed at Muslims. While, 38 percent said that the move increased the country’s safety, 39 percent of the respondents disagreed. Twenty-eight percent said that the measure will have no effect on the U.S. security.

“Message to President Donald Trump: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’ still has profound resonance with Americans,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of Quinnipiac’s poll, said in a statement Tuesday. “Significant pushback on immigration tells the president that many voters are not on board with a ban on refugees and that voters strongly opposed to holding back those most threatened, Syrian refugees.”

Trump’s immigration ban and refugee ban has met with severe criticism. On Saturday, the U.S. government suspended the ban a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily put a stay on it. However, Trump administration had defended their move saying that the decision is important to tackle radical Islamic terrorism in the U.S.

People have been demanding Trump’s impeachment ever since he won presidential election last November. Google searches for how to remove the president surged in the same month.

The U.S. constitution allows a president to be impeached for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” However, the process is complex. It starts in the House of Representatives and then goes to the Senate where a vote is conducted to remove the president from office. While the House needs a majority vote, the Senate requires a two-thirds vote to impeach the president. If Trump is removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence will take his place.

There has been no impeachment by both the House and Senate so far. However, some presidents have come close to getting ousted. Richard Nixon stepped down from his office, making way for Gerald Ford to take office in 1974. And in 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached by the House but not the Senate.

