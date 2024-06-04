Mosquitoes known to transmit diseases were found in new Roseville area. Here’s what to know

Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is alerting Roseville residents that an invasive mosquito species was identified in Placer County for the first time this year.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were identified by by district officials on May 31 in the Foothills Junction neighborhood in Roseville. The species is known to carry and transmit diseases including Zika, dengue and yellow fever, though Placer County officials say those infections are not circulating in the county.

Nonetheless, the district is implementing its invasive mosquito protocol in response to the detection, which includes sending technicians to inspect front and backyards in the neighborhood where the pest was found and applying treatments where needed to limit the mosquitoes’ spread.

Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is asking residents to eliminate any standing water to help prevent further development of the species. According to the district, the species is often found in “cryptic water sources” like plant drip trays and water drains, and its eggs can survive in small amounts of standing water.

The species was first detected in Placer County in 2019, and it was not seen again until it was detected in Granite Bay and Roseville in 2022, according to district officials. In 2023, the county considered the species endemic in Roseville’s Cherry Glen, Hillcrest, Cresthaven and Theiles Manor neighborhoods, and it was spotted in the Stanford Ranch neighborhood in Roseville.

California detected its first locally transmitted cases of dengue in Los Angeles County in late 2023 — one in Pasadena and one in Long Beach, both attributed to the Aedes aegypti species.