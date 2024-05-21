Moser Fire burning near Cloudcroft continues to grow

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Monday and is growing in the Lincoln National Forest near Cloudcroft.

The U.S. Forest Service estimated the Moser Fire, fueled by a mix of conifers, was burning about 25 acres about 4 miles east of Cloudcroft, with no containment as of Monday evening.

Its cause is unknown.

Lincoln National Forest crews were joined by other fire agencies to manage the Moser Fire.

Details were limited Monday, but the Forest Service said it would release information as it became available, adding only that the the fire was burning near structures and other property.

The Blue Fire is currently burning in the White Mountain Wilderness of Lincoln National Forest.

The fire, ignited by lightning May 17, has consumed about 15 acres.

The fire is being monitored, as the Forest Service said it would allow the fires to take "their natural course as much as possible."

Red flag warnings issued across the southeast New Mexico region

The National Weather Service Midland/Odessa station forecast temperatures May 19 in excess of 113 degrees Fahrenheit in the region spanning the Guadalupe Mountains and Rio Grande through Tuesday.

Red Flag warnings are in place elsewhere in the state. The National Weather Service issued the warnings for Western New Mexico as well as the middle Rio Grande Valley and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. The warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. May 20.

