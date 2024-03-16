Moscow woman jailed in connection to burglary

Mar. 15—A 42-year-old Moscow woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of jewelry from the Hope Center made her initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Jennifer Stewart was booked into Latah County Jail on Wednesday for charges of burglary and grand theft.

According to court documents, she was investigated by the Moscow Police Department in connection to a Jan.1 burglary at the Hope Center, a Moscow thrift store.

When police investigated the break-in, they reviewed surveillance footage from the Hope Center and surrounding businesses. They saw a man and a woman break in through the back door of the thrift store and use a tire iron to pry the lock on a jewelry case. The two suspects stole $2,605 worth of items.

Police allegedly saw a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects on the surveillance footage. They tracked down Nathaniel Cook, the owner of a blue Ford Windstar car, in Pullman. Cook was also identified by Sam Dial, who said Cook sold three pieces of gold jewelry at Sam Dial Jewelers on Jan. 2.

After police interviewed Cook, they identified his girlfriend as Stewart, whose appearance allegedly matched the woman in the surveillance footage. Police requested a warrant for her arrest.

Cook was also arrested and had a status conference hearing in court on Thursday.