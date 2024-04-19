Moscow still intent on 'truly Russian' Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a ceremony to receive credentials from new foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin. -/KREMLIN/dpa

After more than two years of intense fighting in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday reasserted Moscow's claimed right to rule over its neighbour.

At most, the future of western Ukraine is unclear, Lavrov told several Russian broadcasters in an interview in Moscow.

Otherwise, there will only be a Ukraine "that is truly Russian, that wants to be part of the Russian world, that wants to speak Russian and educate its children," he said.

There was no question of any alternative, according to Lavrov, 74, who has served as foreign minister since 2004 and is a staunch supporter and confidant of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia does not want to attack NATO states, as is claimed in the West to scare voters, Lavrov said.

"But if they want to push NATO's borders to our borders, then we will of course know how to prevent that in Ukraine."

Like other senior members of the leadership, Lavrov said Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine, but only under specific conditions.

There would be no ceasefire during possible negotiations, talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are pointless, and Kiev would have to move away from his peace formula, he said.

In the autumn of 2022, Zelensky drew up 10 points that included the withdrawal of Russian troops, reconstruction and reparations, and the prosecution of war criminals.