Moscow police captain tapped to fill departing Chief Fry's role

Mar. 29—The Moscow Police Department appears to have its new leader when Chief James Fry retires next month to run for Latah County sheriff.

Mayor Art Bettge will appoint Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger as the next police chief at Monday's City Council meeting, according to a city news release. With the council's approval, Dahlinger's appointment would be effective May 1, the day after Fry retires.

"I am honored and humbled with the Mayor's proposed appointment of me as Chief of Police for the City of Moscow," Dahlinger said in the release. "It has been my honor to serve and protect the citizens of Moscow over the last 12 years."

Fry spent three decades with the department, including the last eight years as chief, and will run this year for Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles' position. Fry was thrust into the national spotlight in November 2022 after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students and the subsequent arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

Dahlinger has been with the department for a dozen years and has about 17 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a detention and patrol deputy with the Latah County Sheriff's Office prior to his Moscow police employment.

"Anthony has demonstrated his skill and commitment to serving our community and I am confident that he is the right choice to lead the Moscow Police Department," Bettge said in the release.