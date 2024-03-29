Moscow police captain tabbed for new chief

Mar. 29—Moscow Mayor Art Bettge plans to appoint Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger as the next chief of police for the Moscow Police Department.

Bettge announced his decision Thursday afternoon. The appointment needs to be approved Monday by the Moscow City Council. Dahlinger would replace Chief James Fry, who will retire April 30. Fry is running for Latah County sheriff in this year's election.

Dahlinger has been with the Moscow Police Department for more than 12 years and has nearly 17 years of experience in law enforcement, according to a city of Moscow news release.

He is a University of Idaho graduate and holds numerous certifications. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has served on the Latah Recovery Center board.

"Anthony has demonstrated his skill and commitment to serving our community and I am confident that he is the right choice to lead the Moscow Police Department," said Mayor Bettge in a statement.

In a statement, Dahlinger said he is "honored and humbled" with Bettge's decision.

"It has been my honor to serve and protect the citizens of Moscow over the last 12 years, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to build upon the exceptional work of those who came before me to ensure that the Moscow Police Department continues to be a model professional and community-focused law enforcement agency."

Fry began his career as a reserve officer with the Moscow Police Department in 1993 and was hired as a patrol officer in June 1995.