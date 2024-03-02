Moscow mulls resolution supporting library

Mar. 2—In light of recent news from the Idaho Legislature, Moscow officials have written a resolution confirming their support for the local library.

The Moscow City Council on Monday will vote on the resolution that states the city provides "its support and full confidence in the Board of Trustees and Library Director of the Latah County Library District ... to provide appropriate access to print and electronic reading materials suitable to patrons regardless of age."

If passed, Moscow will join four other Idaho cities — Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth and Aberdeen — that have created similar resolutions supporting libraries. Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap said it is a response to recent efforts in the Idaho Legislature to police library materials that Idaho lawmakers view as harmful to minors.

The most recent bill, SB 1289, would have established a process that schools and public libraries would have to follow if materials were believed to be harmful. It was defeated by one vote.

Belknap said if the Moscow resolution is passed, the city will share it with Idaho legislators so they know Moscow supports its Latah County Library District's board of trustees and "the library board's independence in making those determinations for their patrons."

Chris Sokol, director of the Latah County Library District, said it's the parents' responsibility to decide what their child should read. She said the library district has a procedure that allows concerned parents to state their concerns to Sokol and the board of trustees about materials they find in the library.

Sokol said the library district has not received formal complaints from community members the past two years since this issue became a hot topic in Idaho. There have been instances of patrons hiding books that are about the LGBTQ community or multicultural families.

She said the Moscow resolution would help indicate that libraries are important to the community "and freedom to read is an important part of what we're all entitled to."

"I'm really impressed that the city took this step to show support," she said.

