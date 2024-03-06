Moscow City Council questions, then passes library resolution

Mar. 5—A city of Moscow resolution supporting the Latah County Library District sparked debate during Monday's City Council meeting before ultimately being passed by the councilors.

Moscow joined four other Idaho cities — Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth and Aberdeen — that have created similar resolutions supporting libraries. Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap said Friday it is a response to recent efforts in the Idaho Legislature to police library materials that Idaho lawmakers view as harmful to minors.

The resolution states that the city provides "its support and full confidence in the Board of Trustees and Library Director of the Latah County Library District ... to provide appropriate access to print and electronic reading materials suitable to patrons regardless of age."

Several councilors, while expressing their support for the library district, also shared their hesitation in passing such a resolution.

Councilor Julia Parker said it is odd for the council to pass a partisan resolution and wondered why the council does not take similar actions for other issues like women's rights and LGBTQ-related issues.

Councilor Hailey Lewis supported the resolution, but expressed fear Moscow will see retribution from the Idaho Legislature if it's passed.

Councilor Drew Davis said he would prefer to have hard face-to-face conversations with lawmakers instead, because he believes a resolution is too easy for them to ignore.

"To me this is doing something without having the hard conversation," he said.

Davis was the only councilor to vote against the resolution.

Councilor Sandra Kelly said the city should not be afraid of retribution, and should pass the resolution to show the city stands by its library.

"I want them to know that they do have our full support and confidence," she said.

Belknap said Monday the city does not operate the Moscow Public Library, which is part of the Latah County Library District, but it does financially support the library building.

