Moscow attack: Russia charges two men with act of terrorism

Two men named as suspects in the Moscow attack: Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev (left) and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda

Russia has charged two of four suspects it says carried out the attack in a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 137 people.

Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda were pictured in a Moscow court as they faced a charge of committing an act of terrorism.

Islamic State has said it carried out Friday's outrage at Crocus City Hall.

Russian officials have claimed, without evidence, Ukrainian involvement. Kyiv says the claim is "absurd".

The AFP news agency said that Mirzoyev was named as a citizen of Tajikistan. The nationality of Rachabalizoda was not disclosed.

Two other suspects were brought to the court, but have yet to be charged.