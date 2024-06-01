Mosaic Templars kick off Juneteenth celebrations in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A flag raising at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Saturday morning kicked off a month full of events commemorating Juneteenth.

The Arkansas National Guard Youth Challenge took part in the 3rd annual ceremony on West 9th Street.





Preparations are underway for the Little Rock Juneteenth In Da Rock Street Festival on Saturday, June 15.

“We have our local artists that’ll be here, we have over 130 vendors, food and treats, information, jewelry clothing – all of that combined,” Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Director Quantia “Key” Fletcher said.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that all enslaved people were free, which was two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

To learn more about Juneteenth events, please visit JuneteenthLittleRock.com .

