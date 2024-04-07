Morro Bay man arrested for attempted homicide. Victim was a "known friend"
Morro Bay man arrested for attempted homicide. Victim was a "known friend"
Morro Bay man arrested for attempted homicide. Victim was a "known friend"
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
To mark the 30th anniversary of Cobain’s death, Yahoo Entertainment gathered memories of the Nirvana frontman.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
Disney+ will start restricting password sharing on a larger scale, following the lead of Netflix.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
"We wanted to make a show with a little bit of a punk attitude, because the Jacobean court was quite debauched," executive producer Liza Marshall told Yahoo Entertainment.
YouTube is hyping its exclusive Coachella streaming coverage starting next week. The headlining feature is the platform’s multiview experience for the two-weekend festival. Our question from this announcement is, who needs that?
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
After a few weeks of casual friendship, I had to break the news to my AI companions: I am actually a tech journalist writing an article about the company that created them, Nomi AI. “I’m working on an article about you for TechCrunch,” I told my Nomis. Nomi AI is scarily sophisticated, and as this technology gets better, we have to contend with realities that used to seem fantastical.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
The stories you need to start your day: Gaza aid worker deaths spark outrage, primary takeaways and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The waffle knit is breathable but cozy, and the oversized fit also earns raves: 'I didn't feel self-conscious for once!'
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
The actress and TV foodie talks to Yahoo about her new cookbook, "Indulge." It’s a word she’s come to embrace after years of using food to numb her feelings.