Morrisville’s proposed budget adds 11 town positions, electric vehicles and solar power

The Morrisville town manager is recommending a tax increase in his nearly $58.2 million budget to cover costs in the growing western Wake County town.

Town Manager Brandon Zuidema’s spending plan pays for projects Morrisville voters approved in 2021, for 11 new positions, raises for town employees, and road and infrastructure improvements, among other town government expenses.

The budget also includes the creation of an Economic Development Department to focus on small businesses and the development of areas like the McCrimmon Parkway corridor for life-sciences and biotechnology companies.

Morrisville has grown to over 31,700 people and is one of the most racially diverse towns in Wake County with over 40% of the population being Asian. This year, the town has invested in cultural priorities, local art, and a language access plan to translate some government documents.

The Town Council must approve the budget by June 11 before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

How will taxes be affected?

Now that the county’s revaluation process is complete, all residents have received new property assessments.

The town’s new estimated tax base of $9.4 billion is almost evenly split between residential and commercial property, meaning homeowners contribute a smaller share of property taxes to support government operations compared to many other Triangle communities.

Zuidema’s budget recommends a tax rate of 35 cents per $100 of assessed property value. That is 5 cents more than the revenue-neutral rate of 30 cents per $100. The revenue-neutral rate is a budget term referring to the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax in a revaluation year as the prior year. It becomes the starting point for local budget discussions.

If the budget is approved as recommended, a Morrisville homeowner with a $436,000 house, the town’s median home price, would have a town property tax bill of $1,526.

Three cents on the proposed tax-rate will pay for bond projects that voters approved in 2021 for public safety, parks and recreation, and streets, sidewalks and connectivity projects.

Additionally, Zuidema’s budget proposes the stormwater fee remain at $50 and the town’s vehicle tax fee remain at $30.

What are the town’s plans for parks, transportation and housing?

The draft budget recommends funding for park maintenance, programming and these current projects:

Church Street Park Southern Lot

Shiloh Park

Morrisville Community Park, phase III

The town’s dog park near Franklin Upchurch Senior Street

Zuidema recommends investing in more electric vehicles, solar panels on Town Hall, and an electric mower for the Public Works Department.

He also recommends funding for a Saturday shuttle bus for travel throughout the town.

The N.C. Housing Coalition estimates 1 in 4 Wake County households is cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent or mortgage and utilities. That rises to 45% among renters, the coalition says.

Morrisville does not set aside a specific amount of money for affordable housing in the budget like Cary does but is researching rental assistance while working with Habitat for Humanity to evaluate land donations on Church Street for affordable housing units.

What else should I know?

Zuidema wants to ensure all town employees make at least an equivalent of the town’s living wage of $45,000.

He recommends merit and market pay adjustments, and job and pay grade reclassifications. Raises would depend on performance evaluations.

Additionally, the 10 new full-time positions and one three-quarter-time position will be in the areas of economic development, parks and public safety:

an economic development director

a Small business specialist (3/4-time)

a management and budget analyst

a battalion chief for planning in the town’s Fire Department

three new firefighters

a grounds maintenance technician to support existing and new park projects

a civilian quartermaster (Morrisville Police Department)

a drug detective

What’s next

A public hearing is set for May 28 in Town Hall with two more Town Council work sessions on May 30 and June 6. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. and comments can be sent to budget@morrisvillenc.gov.

You can read the budget on the town’s website and provide feedback via the budget portal found on the website.