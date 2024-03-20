Morristown man accused of defrauding 50 small businesses of $3.4 million, U.S. Attorney

A Morris County man was charged with cultivating a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud more than 50 small businesses by offering phony debt relief services, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Mark Csantaveri, 51, of Morristown is being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Csantaveri operated businesses that claimed to provide other small businesses with debt relief services. The Morristown man allegedly told his clients that they needed to make regular payments to his business so he can hold on to it while negotiating favorable settlements with the victims’ creditors, claims the U.S. attorney.

Csantaveri and his conspirators are accused of using the victims' money for their own personal use including $1 million in gambling expenses. Csantaveri’s scheme defrauded over 50 victims of $3.4 million, officials said.

MCA Cure, the LDMS Group and Evergreen are the names of the businesses in which Csantaveri and his conspirators operated their alleged debt relief scheme.

One victim claimed they paid Csantaveri's business approximately $4,150 every two weeks for two years, and eventually found out Csantaveri never contacted the victim's creditor, according to the criminal complaint.

The Morris County man made his initial appearance Newark federal court on Wednesday and was detained. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss involved in the offense.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morristown NJ man accused of defrauding small businesses