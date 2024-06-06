Morris mayors, NJ101.5's Spadea to discuss 'redevelopment challenges' at Parsippany forum

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio will be joined by other Morris County mayors Monday night for a public roundtable discussion of “redevelopment challenges,” including the developer tax breaks known as PILOTs and affordable-housing mandates.

The event will be moderated by Bill Spadea, the NJ101.5 radio host, conservative firebrand and rumored candidate for New Jersey governor next year. Mayors Thomas "Ace" Gallagher of Hanover, Joseph Pannullo of East Hanover, Mark Taylor of Florham Park and Michael Stanzilis of Mount Arlington are also scheduled to appear, Barberio's office announced on Tuesday.

The roundtable will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Parsippany Sheraton hotel. There is no cost to attend, but space will be limited, and those who want to participate are encouraged to RSVP to action@parsippany.net, according to the Parsippany mayor's website.

PILOTs, affordable-housing stir controversy

With a glut of vacant office space, Parsippany has been at the forefront of local towns that have offered tax deals to developers willing to demolish the offices and replace them with new residential and commercial properties.

Proponents of the so-called PILOT programs (for "payments in lieu of taxes") say they incentivize builders and help towns solve another pressing issue, how to fulfill state-mandated, court-enforced quotas to provide affordable housing.

Critics, including some vocal members of the Parsippany Board of Education, say they are unnecessary perks for developers; they argue the discounted payments diminish tax revenues that would otherwise go to schools and fire districts.

Barberio has weathered criticism for championing more than half a dozen PILOTs in Parsippany over the last year. That climaxed with a council meeting in late December that drew 800 angry residents to sound off on the pending deals.

The Barberio-Spadea connection

Over the past year, Barberio also has connected with Spadea for several on-air interviews, including a spot last month in which the mayor criticized Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella, a fellow Republican, for Musella's pushback on PILOT deals and other initiatives. During Spadea's show, Barberio also took aim at another of his critics, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali.

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio

Musella chastised the mayor at a subsequent council meeting for taking their conflicts to the airwaves. Ali responded by branding Barberio - the county's only full-time mayor - as "the highest paid and least competent mayor in Morris County."

"Yes, I was on the radio this morning," Barberio shot back in May. "So what? I'm going to be on the radio a lot more. I can tell you that right now so I'll tell you when you can tune in and listen. I'm going to be out there a lot more. You're going to get the truth. You're going to get a lot of truth."

Whatever the political undercurrents, Gallagher, the Hanover mayor, said the roundtable was a chance to discuss a regional approach to problems he has struggled with for his 13 years in office.

"There's not a lot of dividing marks on these issues − affordable housing, redevelopment, flood remediation, our budgets," Gallagher said in an interview. "So we're trying to take a more regional approach."

Gallagher said he is all for affordable housing, but worries about the density of new residential projects, which typically consist of hundreds of of market-rate units along with more modestly priced housing.

"It's couched as a high-density housing discussion because of very serious (affordable housing) obligations coming in 2025," he said. "It's the density we're concerned about to get the affordable housing we need − the burdens it will put on our schools, our first responders."

