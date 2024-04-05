Morris County shuts administration building in Morristown after earthquake causes gas leak

Morris County closed its administration building in downtown Morristown Friday morning, due to a gas leak related to the earthquake that rumbled through the region, according to county Emergency Management Director Jeff Paul. The decision to close the building next to the county courthouse was precautionary and stemmed from a leak in the county Hall of Records office, Paul said. All other essential county services are operating at full capacity, he added.

"Obviously we had a significant earthquake and we felt it here," Paul said from the county Public Safety and Training Academy in Parsippany. "Our 911 system throughout the county lit up. We had hundreds of calls within a short period of time."

Paul said a few residents have reported ceiling cracks, but no other significant earthquake-related incidents had been logged as of noon. His office was coordinating with local emergency services to inspect gas lines, generators, high-rise residential buildings and senior complexes for any structural damage. The Red Cross also has been notified in case "people need to move."

"We're going to be speaking with the state to see what if anything is going to be coordinated from a damage perspective," Paul said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was centered near Readington in Hunterdon County, about 25 miles southwest of Morristown.

