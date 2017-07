DUBAI (Reuters) - Royal Air Maroc (RAM) expects the U.S. ban to be lifted by July 19 on laptops and other large electronic devices being taken into aircraft cabins on direct flights to the United States, a senior official from the state-owned company said on Thursday.

"Negotiations with the U.S. authorities are underway and we expect the ban to end by July 19 at the latest," the official said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)