Morning Roundup: Fans rename Kennywood ride; couple free stuck deer in North Hills

Mar. 14—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, March 14:

Fans rename classic Kennywood ride

Fans of Kennywood Park have spoken: The amusement park's updated, Potato Patch-themed bumper car ride will be known as "Potato Smash."

Officials at the West Mifflin park announced the name received half of the nearly 20,000 votes submitted in a naming contest.

The updated ride will feature 20 new vehicles and lower height requirements — 42 inches to ride and 48 inches to drive.

The park is set to open April 20.

------

Couple free deer of plastic jug in North Hills

A deer that was seen in Allegheny County's North Hills over the past few weeks with a plastic container stuck on its head has been rescued by a concerned couple.

Matt and Lisa Mertz were able to capture the animal Wednesday and free its head, according to TribLive news partner WTAE.

Matt Mertz said he was able to get hold of the deer while Lisa pulled off the container.

The animal ran off, the couple said.

------

Latrobe pedestrian injured in Salem crash

A Latrobe man was taken by ambulance to the hospital after being struck by a car last Friday along Route 119 in Salem.

Pennsylvania State Police said Paul Jones, 77, suffered injuries to his head, neck, chest, rib and pelvic area and was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Details of his condition weren't available.

Jones was crossing the road at a stop sign near Lions Club Road when a northbound Dodge Dart failed to come to a stop before the sign and struck him, according to police. Jones slid up the hood of the car and into the driver's side window, police said.

There were no injuries to the driver, Jesse Glass, 52, and his passenger, Laycee Clark, 26, both of Altoona.

Police are continuing to investigate. There was no indication if charges might be filed.

------

Gabby Barrett nominated for CMT Music Award

Munhall native and country singer Gabby Barrett is in the running for a top honor at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Barrett is among seven artists nominated in the female video of the year category for her "Glory Days" video. The song is included in Barrett's sophomore album, "Chapter & Verse."

Her previous honors include Billboard Women in Music 2022's Rising Star Award, the iHeartRadio Titanium Award and the Academy of Country Music new female artist of the year in 2021.

Fans can weigh in with their votes at vote.cmt.com. They can vote up to 20 times each day through April 1.

Other nominees in the category include Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Reba McEntire.

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. April 7 from Austin, Texas' Moody Center.

