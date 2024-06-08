Morning rain leaving, afternoon storms could be severe

ST. LOUIS — Widespread rain is ongoing across the viewing area, gradually continuing eastward. This rain will exit the area later this morning. We’ll then see mostly dry conditions from late morning through much of the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the lower half of the 80s, with a mix of clouds and some sun returning.

Late in the afternoon and evening, another round of storms should develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail. Storms continue overnight into Sunday morning, especially from central to southeastern Missouri.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible into Sunday morning, leading to a flash flood threat in that area. Right now, the overnight rainfall looks to stay well to the south of the metro. A flood watch is in effect for our southwestern counties, south of the I-70 corridor.

This does not include St. Louis. Rain across our southern counties will diminish through the morning and we should be back to a dry day area wide by the afternoon. St. Louis will have clouds around and maybe a few showers to start Sunday with clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 70s to near 80. Monday still looks quiet and nice, with highs in the upper 70s.

