Morning commuters asked to take other routes as Key Bridge collapse shuts down I-695’s southeast corridor

Maryland commuters are being asked to avoid the Interstate 695 southeast corridor after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by a cargo ship, sending the bridge and cars into the Patapsco River.

The Maryland Transportation Authority issued a traffic advisory asking motorists to use Interstate 95 and Interstate 895 as alternate travel routes.

Lanes headed to the Key Bridge were closed in both directions and authorities were rerouting traffic after a 948-foot cargo ship struck a support column on the 1.6-mile bridge. Rescue workers were searching for at least seven people in the water as of 3 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The Key Bridge opened in 1977, connecting Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County and carrying cars on I-695 across the Patapsco. The four-lane bridge was one of three ways to cross the harbor in Baltimore, including the Harbor Tunnel (I-895) and the Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95). Until Tuesday the bridge had a traffic volume of 11.3 million vehicles per year, or nearly 31,000 cars per day, according to the MDTA.

The transportation authority said vehicles carrying hazardous materials, including propane, are barred from using the the I-95 and I-895 tunnels through the harbor, and should use the western section of I-695, around the tunnels, instead.

Vehicles taller than 13 feet, 6 inches and wider than 8 feet are also prohibited from using the I-895 tunnel.

This story will be updated.