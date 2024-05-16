Morgantown man killed in Bedford County rig crash

May 16—HYNDMAN, Pa. — A Morgantown, West Virginia, man died Wednesday when he drove into the path of tractor-trailer at a Hyndman Road intersection in the Manns Choice borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said Walter M. Kapien, 70, was pronounced dead at UPMC Bedford hospital following the 10:30 a.m. crash at Hyndman and Allegheny roads.

The driver of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor that struck a 2016 Ford Escape operated by Kapien was not injured, according to Trooper Jacob Bowser.

Police said the crash occurred after the victim pulled out from a stop sign at Allegheny Road and into the path of the rig that was being operated northbound on Hyndman Road by Walter Mearkle, 65, of Everett. Police said Mearkle had no time to slow down or stop.

Bedford County fire and emergency medical services also responded to the scene.