Morgantown going back to the drawing board on city garage project

Mar. 6—MORGANTOWN — In 2022, the Morgantown Building Commission took ownership of Morgantown City Hall, the Norwood Fire Station and the city's public works garage in exchange for the issuance of bonds to finance significant improvements to the aging facilities.

Fast forward two years, a $3.3 million, 14-month overhaul of city hall and a $1.7 million upgrade of the Norwood Station are both nearing completion.

The city garage, however, is another story.

The bid opening for what was anticipated to be a $2 million project was held Feb. 28. The four bids received were more than double that amount.

"It doesn't happen very often, but at this point we are not recommending an award. We'd like to go back with our designers and reevaluate, " Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli told Morgantown City Council earlier this week.

According to The Dominion Post archive, desired improvements for the city garage include master planning for the site, including determination of an urban landscape nursery area, roof repairs and replacement, paint shop ventilation, building envelope insulation, fire safety and suppression upgrades, stormwater system improvements and evaluation of salt building replacement or relocation.

The city garage is located off Mississippi Street, at 200 M-Tec Drive.

Forthcoming improvements to the Morgantown Public Safety Building were also anticipated as part of the 2022 bond issuance.

In other news, Morgantown City Council did award a contract for $41, 720 to ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC for asbestos sampling and testing.

According to bid documents, the testing will include 59 addresses, including 20 along Richwood Avenue.

City Manager Kim Haws said the testing is a precursor to a significant demolition effort.

The contractor has up to 90 days to complete the testing.

