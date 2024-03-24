Morganton road rage crash leads to assault with a deadly weapon charge, police say

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is now facing a serious charge in what started as road rage, according to Morganton Public Safety.

Officers say they were called to Sanford Drive for a car crash on March 21. On the way, they learned that one of the drivers had crashed his vehicle multiple times into the caller’s vehicle and that this might be a road rage incident.

Loland Smith (Morganton Public Safety)

According to authorities, the aggressive driver, 40-year-old Loland Smith, was found just outside of Morganton City limits and was detained.

After investigating the damage to both vehicles, officials say Smith, a Morganton resident, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and is expected in court on April 26.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol both helped with this case.

