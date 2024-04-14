Morganton man charged twice in one month for running from officers

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after fleeing from officials for the second time in a month, according to the Morganton Public Safety Department.

On Saturday, officers were conducting business checks when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Travis Andrew Edmunds, 26, was trespassing and seen approaching the vehicle, officials said. Edmunds began to flee on foot from officers through parking lots of closed businesses before being caught near West Fleming Drive.

Edmunds was charged with second-degree trespassing and two counts of resist/delay obstruct of a public officer.

Previously, on March 12, Edmunds fled from officers during a traffic stop where he destroyed drug paraphernalia evidence as officers were trying to place him into custody. Authorities say Edmunds was still caught after a foot chase.

Edmunds did not receive a bond due to being out on partial release from the most recent resist, delay, and obstruct charge. His next court date is set for June 7, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.