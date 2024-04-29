Morgan sheriff: Three men charged with traveling to meet a child for sex

Apr. 29—The Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested three men and charged them with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two men from Decatur — Drayton Shawn Tolliver, 37, and Corey DeWayne Wynn Sr., 49 — as well as Danville resident Jeremy Scott Peek, 31, were booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $250,000 bonds, according to MCSO.

MCSO, in cooperation with the District Attorney's Office, U.S. Army Cyber Special Agents, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office conducted the "child sex trafficking" operation that stemmed from an "ongoing partnership" with the Covenant Rescue Group, MCSO said.

"The purpose of the operation was to identify, investigate and arrest predators seeking children for sexual acts," according to the MCSO statement. "Additional charges are possible."

Records show Tolliver and Peek have since been released from jail, while Wynn's status was unclear from jail records.

View our Print Replica

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.